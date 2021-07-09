Golden Gate Ferry resuming regular weekend service

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Golden Gate Ferry is resuming its regular weekend service between San Francisco and the North Bay starting Saturday after suspending it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Service between San Francisco, Larkspur and Sausalito will start again as the agency has seen ridership on its weekday and special event services increase since the state’s reopening on June 15, including special service over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that was the highest since the start of the pandemic.
Masks are still required for people riding on Golden Gate Ferry.
For schedules and other assistance, visit www.goldengate.org or call the customer service center at (415) 455-2000 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
