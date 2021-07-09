Golden Gate Ferry resuming regular weekend service

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 29: Commuters walk to the Golden Gate ferry during rush hour on October 29, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Thousands of Bay Area commuters were hampered by a second day of difficult commuting after the San Francisco Bay Bridge was abruptly closed the evening of October 27, when two steel tie rods and a crossbeam from a steel saddle broke and fell onto the upper deck of the bridge landing on three vehicles and causing one person to suffer injuries. No estimated time has been set for the bridge to reopen. The eastern span of the bridge is undergoing seismic renovation and is expect to be completed in 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Golden Gate Ferry is resuming its regular weekend service between San Francisco and the North Bay starting Saturday after suspending it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Service between San Francisco, Larkspur and Sausalito will start again as the agency has seen ridership on its weekday and special event services increase since the state’s reopening on June 15, including special service over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that was the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Masks are still required for people riding on Golden Gate Ferry.

For schedules and other assistance, visit www.goldengate.org or call the customer service center at (415) 455-2000 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.