Golden Gate ferry to Sausalito resumes service

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District’s ferry service to and from Sausalito resumed Wednesday after completing maintenance and repairs to the Sausalito float.

Golden Gate Transit suspended Sausalito ferry service in March to temporarily remove and complete necessary maintenance on the float, which had been in continuous use since the mid-1990s.

The float was inspected and repaired at a local shipyard, according to Golden Gate Transit, where it received new paint and decking that could not have been completed while the float was in use for ferry service.

During the suspension of service, Golden Gate Transit offered bus service between Sausalito and San Francisco on the Route 96 bus, which will be discontinued as ferry service resumes.

Golden Gate Transit operated at roughly 10 percent of its normal ridership during the suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full Golden Gate Transit ferry timetable for service to and from Larkspur, Tiburon and Sausalito can be found at https://www.goldengate.org or by calling (415) 455-2000.