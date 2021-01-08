Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak

Bay Area

by: The Associated Press

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Track owner 1/ST Racing says that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.

Owners won’t be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins.

The track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.

