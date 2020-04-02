Live Now
Golden Gate Fortune Cookie donates over 50,000 cookies to first responders

Photos: Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the state remains under a stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders are among those who are on the front lines. 

The Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory has donated more than 50,000 cookies to San Francisco, Alameda and San Mateo county first responders this week. 

The company posted photos of the cookies on their Instagram and said, “COVID19 is tough, but we are tougher and like my fortunes, we will persevere.”

To thank the healthcare workers, the company also sent cookies to UCSF Oakland Benioff Children’s Hospital for the staff and doctors. 

More cookies will be sent out next week to the Cameron House in San Francisco.

For over 57 years, the family business has been a part of the community.

