Golden Gate Park launches virtual concert series to celebrate 150th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday marks the 150th birthday of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
The City has prepared a celebration with social distancing in mind.
The San Francisco Parks & Rec Department has launched a virtual concert series that features some of its previous outdoor concerts and performances at the park in years past.
You can watch it for free here.
The website also features some of the park’s nature, art, history and music.
San Francisco City Hall and Coit Tower will light up in green Saturday night in the park’s honor.
