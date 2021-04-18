SF’s Golden Gate Park to be fenced off in anticipation of 4/20 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, fences will go up around Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in anticipation of 4/20 Tuesday.

Last week, the mayor and city parks department announced that the annual 4/20 Hippie Hill event is again canceled this year due to restrictions with the pandemic.

For a second year in a row, celebrations are canceled and the city is sending a no tolerance message to anyone who’s thought about coming.

The area will be completely fenced off while police and park rangers will be here to ensure no gatherings take place.

Typically tens of thousands of people are drawn to Robin Williams Meadow in San Ffrancisco on 4/20.

However, the annual celebrations on Hippie Hill are again canceled this year.

Fences and barricades will go up around Robin Williams Meadow on Monday to prevent anyone from gathering for the high holiday on Tuesday.

“Going to Golden Gate Park for 4/20 is going to be a big waste of your time,” Tamara Barak Aparton said. “It’s completely fenced and inaccessible in the Hippie Hill area.”

Aparton, with San Francisco Recreation and Parks, says the event’s canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“It’s been a really long year for all of us and I know we’re all itching to go out and do things with people, but we’re just not ready for big celebrations like 4/20,” she said. “We’ve come so far and we don’t want to take any steps back.”

Police and park rangers will disperse any large gatherings and citations may be issued if people don’t comply.

Instead, people are encouraged to celebrate safely — from home.

“We’re working with Berner, co-owner of Cookies. He’s hosting a comedy show, hosted by Michael Blackson, Paul Rodriguez. Bob Sagat — incredible lineup.”

Alex Aquino is the organizer and event producer of the annual 4/20 celebrations on Hippe Hill. While the event won’t happen in-person, he says there’s plenty of virtual events happening on Tuesday.

Those looking to take part in celebrations at home can head to the website – which will have provide all of those links to live streamed events and virtual entertainment for the day.