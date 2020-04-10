Golden Gate Transit now allowing local bus trips in SF to help Muni riders with essential travel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden Gate Transit is now picking up passengers who usually ride Muni, helping out the transit agency during the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused it to reduce service significantly.

This will help out people in San Francisco with essential travel, such as going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or essential jobs.

As you recall, Muni only has 17 essential lines running at this time as many operators are staying home due to coronavirus concerns.

There will be service to the Financial District weekdays between the Golden Gate Bridge down Lombard through Fisherman’s Wharf and Levi’s Plaza.

There is service to the Civic Center area daily between Golden Gate Bridge and the Salesforce Transit Center through Lombard, Gear Boulevard, Van Ness, and Mission Streets.

Clipper cards are the easiest way to pay fare for riders – adults will pay $4.50 but with the Clipper card $3.60.

Youth or disabled are charged $2.25.

Additionally, you can receive a fare credit when transferring from Golden Gate Transit to Muni.

Latest Stories: