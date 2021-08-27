Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose deals with nurse staffing issues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – So many hospitals across the country are in need of nurses. Many right here in the Bay Area are looking for good, dedicated staff to provide care for patients.

One patient told KRON4 that she doesn’t feel safe at Good Samaritan Hospital because of the lack of help.

“Every time I put my light on nobody would come,” Olga Cruz said.

Olga Cruz has been at the hospital in San Jose since the beginning of August.

She was admitted for stomach issues and has since undergone surgery.

She says it takes up to 45 minutes at times for nurses to respond to her request for help in her room.

“They didn’t have the staffing. It’s not really the nurse’s fault, it’s that there is no staff here,” Cruz said.

Good Samaritan Hospital spokesperson Janine De La Vega said in a statement that the hospital “strives to deliver the best possible treatment and care experience for every patient. The overall nursing shortage here and nationally has made it difficult for us to keep that promise in some instances. When shortages happen, we access additional support from nurse staffing agencies. We, like most Bay Area hospitals, are recruiting and hiring to ensure we can deliver the high-quality care our community expects from us.”

De La Vega says COVID-19 has challenged front-line workers and hospitals across the country are struggling with staffing.

They’re in need of nurses to provide patient care and are doing what they can to retain and recruit new nurses.

“If something really bad would to happen, who is going to find you when you put your light on and no one comes,” Cruz said.

As for Cruz, she says she’ll be at the hospital for a bit longer. She says the care she is receiving is great, it’s just the time it takes to receive it that’s concerning.

“You should feel safe, I don’t feel safe because I know that if I put on my light when I really needed it nobody come so anybody would feel unsafe right,” Cruz said.