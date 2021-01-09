Good Samaritan killed, 6 injured in ‘mass casualty’ San Leandro crash

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — One person has died and six others were injured Saturday in a multi-car highway collision in San Leandro, including two people who were ejected from their vehicles, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Dustin Kennerly said a driver drove into the back of another car on Interstate 880, causing it to overturn. Kennerly said the driver of the first vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence, but the driver of the second vehicle was not at the scene.

A good Samaritan stopped and got out of their car to help but was fatally struck by another vehicle unrelated to the original crash, Kennerly said.

#ALCOFIRE crews and @chpgoldengate were dispatched to a traffic collision on Southbound 880 in @CitySanLeandro just before 1:00 a.m. The call was upgraded to a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) with 7 patients, two of which were ejected. Patients were transported with (cont…) pic.twitter.com/PhZbFdPiOG — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 9, 2021

It is unclear how that driver left or if they were transported to a hospital before authorities arrived, according to reports.

Two other people were injured and transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear how those injuries occurred.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the scene, calling it a mass casualty incident.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately made available.