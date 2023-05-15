FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The search continues for the person who killed a Good Samaritan on Mother’s Day. A woman and a man saw a disabled Chevy blocking the lanes of the off ramp from I-880 to Mission Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The pair helped get the car off the freeway and on to the shoulder and then parked behind the Chevy. The woman was standing between her car and the Chevy when a Ford pickup slammed into her car, moved it forward and hit the woman, killing her.

The driver of the Chevy who the Good Samaritans were trying to help was arrested. California Highway Patrol officers said he was driving under the influence.

The driver of the Ford pickup took off on foot. There is no suspect description.