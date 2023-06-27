(KRON) — A good Samaritan rescued two strangers when he pulled them from a flaming car after it crashed into a Sunnyvale Walgreens on Sunday, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety confirmed to KRON4.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m., when a vehicle collided into a Walgreens on the corner of South Sunnyvale Avenue and Old San Francisco Road. The car then burst into flames.

When police arrived on scene, they saw that the driver was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle, and they were unable to extricate him. He was later declared dead. Speed and alcohol are believed to have played a role in this fatal crash.

Police found two passengers nearby, but, at first, it was a mystery as to how they escaped the blaze. However, DPS officers learned that a good Samaritan had pulled both passengers out of the burning vehicle before first responders arrived.

An eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous said the good Samaritan was nothing short of heroic.

“The car was burning and the young man dragged the bleeding male passenger out and away from the car. By then, the flames were leading and the tree it hit was already fire, but this guy ran back to the car,” the witness told KRON4.

Flames then fully engulfed the vehicle, but the young man pried open the back passenger door, climbed inside of the vehicle and carried the woman out of the vehicle, the witness said. The young man didn’t stop there, he went back to the car to try to rescue the driver.

“He forced the driver’s side door open and tried to cut the seat belt off the driver. The driver was unconscious… but this guy kept trying until the flames engulfed the car,” the witness said.

When emergency responders arrived, they said the good Samaritan was also the only person in the area who called 911. The young man’s quick-thinking saved precious time, likely saving the Walgreens from a fire as well.

“This guy is a hero and in this day, when people are more inclined to video than to help, I think our community should know that people like this exceptional, heroic young man exist!” the witness said.

The Walgreens store did not catch fire, but the heat from the vehicle fire did melt the awning attached to store. A Walgreens employee confirmed to KRON4 that the store is back up and running for its usual hours after the crash.

DPS is still investigating the incident, and both surviving passengers are cooperating with the investigation. If you witnessed this crash, please contact DPS Investigator Longanecker at (408) 730-7109.