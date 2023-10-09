(KRON) — One person was shot and another was assaulted in a robbery attempt in Oakland early Monday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed.

OPD was called to the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter notification. Police found two victims at the scene — one had a gunshot wound and the other had injuries consistent with assault.

According to a police investigation, one of the victims was walking to their car when another car pulled alongside them.

“An individual exited the vehicle, approached the victim, and forcefully took their belongings. While this occurred, the victim was physically assaulted,” OPD said.

A second victim tried to disrupt the robbery, and they were shot, per Oakland police. The suspect fled the scene with the stolen goods.

Both victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition, according to police.

OPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (510) 238-3426.