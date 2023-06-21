(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred early Wednesday morning. Police said two good Samaritans helped the victim.

The crime happened at about 2:05 a.m. on College Avenue near Haste Street.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. He is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a hood, gray pants and bright white shoes.

Police are also looking to speak to the good Samaritans who helped the victim.

Asian man named Adam in his 20s wearing a dark T-shirt.

Asian woman in her 20s wearing a brown leather jacket and skinny blue jeans.

The good Samaritans are asked to call BPD at (510) 981-5735.

“Crimes like this can be very alarming for the community and victims. BPD would like to remind the community of some ways to be safe; travel in well-lit, well-traveled areas, travel with friends or in a group if possible, remain alert and aware of your surroundings while traveling to and from your destinations,” and if you see something out of place or a crime occurring, report it to the police department,” BPD said.