Good Samaritans rescue driver after car crashes into canal

PITTSBURG (KRON) – In the East Bay, police in Pittsburg pulled a car out of a canal after the car crashed in the area of West Leland Road and Range Road.

Police posted the video on Instagram showing the car being pulled out of the water.

Witnesses told police that the car was speeding and swerving in and out of lanes.

They also told police that the driver ran red lights.

After the car crashed, four Good Samaritans jumped into the freezing water and pulled the driver out.

Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

