(KRON) — A man shot two good Samaritans at a Pinole gas station and tried to carjack multiple vehicles before officers found him hiding under Interstate-80, according to investigators.

Demetrius Chafford, 21, of Fairfield, had been granted pre-trial release from a Solano County jail before Wednesday’s melee unfolded, police said.

The incident happened at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at a Chevron gas station located at 2695 Pinole Valley Road. Chafford entered a convenience store, argued with a clerk, and ripped a cash register off the front counter, the Pinole Police Department said.

He then walked out of the store and attempted to carjack a vehicle at the gas station. However, the victim was able to escape.

PPD said Chafford walked over to another car parked at one of the pumps, broke out the window, and stole a woman’s purse from the front seat. “The owner of the purse chased after the suspect and attempted to recover her purse. The suspect and victim struggled over the bag, and the suspect hit the victim several times, knocking her to the ground,” police wrote.

Two good Samaritans saw the woman struggling to get her purse back from Chafford, and the duo intervened. “The suspect then pulled out a firearm and fired multiple bullets at the good Samaritans. Both sustained gunshot wounds but were able to retreat,” police wrote.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call and heard a “loud argument” in the background before the call disconnected, the Pinole Police Department wrote. “While officers responded, several other callers reported that a robbery had just occurred, and two subjects had been shot,” police wrote.

Chafford continued running and attempted to carjack two more vehicles along Pinole Valley Road, according to investigators. Officers later found the suspect hiding under Interstate-80 and arrested him.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Chafford was out of custody on pre-trial release in Solano County. On Wednesday, he was re-booked into a jail — this time at the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County — on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, robbery, and attempted robbery.