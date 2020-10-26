Good-to-moderate air quality in Bay Area

BAY AREA (KRON) — The air quality in the Bay Area is expected to be either good or moderate Monday and Tuesday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality District.

A quite literal breath of fresh air and change for the region which spent much of September under poor air quality advisories.

Specifically, the air district says the east and south bay have good air quality, while all other regions including San Francisco see moderate air quality.

Some small fires popped up on Monday while the region is under heightened risk for wildfires, but the Bay Area’s last major fire impacting air quality was the Glass Fire, which is 100% contained as of mid-October.

Before the Glass Fire, smoke from several wildfires burning in the north severely polluted air quality in the Bay Area — with an unforgettable day of orange and red skies caused by smoke particles.

A Spare the Air Alert at the time was in effect for a record number of consecutive days — over 30 days.

Today, 10/26, and tomorrow, 10/27, Bay Area air quality is expected to be Good in the Eastern Zone and the South Central Bay, Moderate in all other regions. pic.twitter.com/Ra5MtWSvbS — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) October 26, 2020

Bay Area residents will need something to cover up from extreme winds on Monday, but otherwise it seems to be a good time to be outdoors.

