Goodwin out, Breida in for 49ers during TNF at Arizona

ARIZONA (KRON) — The undefeated San Francisco 49ers are in Glendale, Arizona for a Thursday Night Football divisional matchup with the 3-4-1 Cardinals.

Arizona has won eight-straight contests against the 49ers, but the Red and Gold look to change that narrative tonight.

Though the Niners have been successful on both sides of the ball so far this season, Arizona won’t make it easy.

San Francisco has some key players out due to injuries.

According to the team, the following players have been ruled out:

C.J. Beathhard (QB)

Marquise Goodwin (WR)

Ahkello Witherspoon (CB)

Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

Mike McGlinchey (T)

Joe Staley (T)

Jullian Taylor (DL)

However, the 49ers have confirmed that Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert, who were both questionable, will suit up.