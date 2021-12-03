Google delays return to office plans again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Google has again delayed its return to the office plan due to the new omicron variant of COVID-19, according to an internal email.

Employees were set to return on January 10, 2022, which was an extension itself.

The company has already had some offices open for employees who wished to work from the campus. Those who do return must be vaccinated against COVID-19, CEO Sundar Pachai said in a blog post.

The latest email update, seen by CNBC, said they do not have a new return date at this time and will assess the COVID situation after the new year.

Ninety percent of Google’s U.S. offices are open at this time, the email said, and 40% of employees have come back.