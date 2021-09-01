Google delays return to office until 2022

A man walks past the logo of the US multinational technology company Google during the VivaTech trade fair ( Viva Technology), on May 24, 2018 in Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Google has delayed its voluntary return to office again.

Now, employees will not be expected to return until Jan. 10, 2022. After that date, the company will allow countries and locations to decide when to officially end the voluntary work from home bases on how COVID-19 trends are locally.

Everyone else will get at least a 30-day heads up before they are expected to come back to offices after Jan. 10, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Originally, the date was set for October 2021. And before that – Google expected a return in July.

It’s not the first time changing COVID-19 trends has paused the return plans, although some Google offices did reopen to employees once COVID-19 vaccinations were rolled out.

Anyone who does want to work at Google’s U.S. offices again is allowed to come back now, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

“It’s heartening to see Googlers starting to come back to more offices globally. The ability to reconnect in person has been re-energizing for many of us, and will make us even more effective in the weeks and months ahead,” said Pichai.