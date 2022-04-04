MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – After many delays, Google employees are finally heading back to the office.

Starting today most Googlers will be on campus three days a week, working from home the remaining two days.

Tech companies returning to in-person work is a good sign things are going back to normal. Some of these employees haven’t seen the inside of an office in over two years.

Local businesses will be seeing more customers, and traffic in the Mountain Vew area will be picking up as well.

Google hopes the hyrbid schedule will help its employees transition back into office life.

The company has tried to bring back employees several times, but delayed it last in January when omicron cases were surging.

Depending on what a Googler’s job is they can come to the office more or less if they want or need to.

So we won’t see a huge influx like pre-pandemic times but it certainly is a step in the direction of getting back to normal.