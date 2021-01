FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is formally pushing back on antitrust claims brought against it by the Justice Department two months ago. In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google generally denied the legal claims against it and said that people use its search engine “because they choose to, not because they are forced to or because they cannot easily find alternative ways to search for information on the Internet.” (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – Mountain View Police responded to the Google campus on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue and evacuated the building due to a suspicious package.

The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called in to assist.

After further investigation it was revealed that the package was not dangerous.

The bomb squad is currently still on scene out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.