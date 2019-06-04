Google top company again where students want to work in 2019: survey

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Look no further than right here in the Bay Area when it comes to taking the top spot where business students hope to after graduation.

Students listed tech giants Google, Amazon, and Apple their top employer picks, according to a new survey from human resource consulting firm Universum.

Analysts at the company said the results were based on responses from more than 50,000 thousands from 218 universities across more than 100 areas of study including business and engineering.

Google takes the top spot for the second consecutive year.

J.P. Morgan follows behind at No. 2, with Amazon, Apple, and Goldman Sachs rounding out the top five.

In April, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs and unemployment fell to 3.6%, the lowest rate since 1969.

You can look at the full list here.

