(KRON) — A video released by the Republican party on Tuesday takes aim at President Joe Biden, and it uses a fictional, dystopian future of San Francisco to drive the point home. President Biden announced his bid for reelection in 2024 .

Calling Biden the “weakest president we’ve ever had,” the advertisement uses fictional news footage to imagine a future if Biden were to win a second term. It paints a bleak picture.

“Emboldened China invades Taiwan,” and “Financial markets are in a free fall as 500 banks shutter their doors,” are two of the fictional news excerpts heard in the clip.

The creators of the video are careful to tie the fictional scenarios to real issues that Americans are facing, including the shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank or immigrants crossing borders illegally. Only one American city was mentioned in the video: San Francisco.

“Officials closed the city of San Francisco this morning, citing the escalating crime and the fentanyl crisis,” a woman’s voice reads.

“It feels like the train is coming off the tracks,” a voice says as the clip closes. The words “Beat Biden” can be seen in the bottom left-hand corner for the entirety of the video.

San Francisco appears to have been used as the GOP’s prime example of what could go wrong when a city is led by progressive policies. Bill Scott, Chief of the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins both spoke about safety efforts in the city after the recent stabbing of tech mogul Bob Lee.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows the reality of some areas in San Francisco during the late-night hours. The cell phone video captures an open-air drug market around 2 a.m., and the person who filmed the footage says he was offered drugs several times.