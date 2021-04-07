Got oat milk? Starbucks experiences shortage after adding new drink to menu

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tragically, Starbucks is experiencing an oat milk shortage, just one month after adding Oatly-brand oat milk to their menu in March.

You’ve probably already heard, but there was a lot of hype on the internet surrounding the iced brown sugar shaken espresso.

That oatmilk brown sugar espresso from Starbucks living rent free in my mind — lace (@laceyalleman) March 11, 2021

So naturally, people are pretty upset that they can’t order their favorite drink anymore with the ongoing shortage.

Starbucks

“Starbucks not having oat milk 💔 just throw my whole drink away tbh,” said a Twitter user on Tuesday.

Starbucks not having oat milk 💔 just throw my whole drink away tbh — s. (@shadiattt) April 6, 2021

Another tweeted out several crying emojis, expressing the despair over no longer seeing oatmilk as an option.

All the Starbucks by my house are out of oatmilk. The trenches I tell ya 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Cindy 🦢 (@0cotlense) April 3, 2021

Someone else questioned if the brown sugar oat milk was just an annoying drink to make.

Question for Starbucks workers:



Is the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso an annoying drink to make?



Also is every freakin Starbucks in California out of oatmilk? — Renee (@__heyitsrenee__) April 7, 2021

One user even took this important issue to President Joe Biden.

What do you plan to do about the national oat milk shortage @JoeBiden — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) April 7, 2021

Here’s a couple more for your enjoyment…

they’re out of oat milk at every starbucks near me pic.twitter.com/Sd6xw7FXRW — jamie 🥸 (@jamiefinna) April 5, 2021

where’s my matcha oat milk latte pic.twitter.com/k4c1KsJooG — cringe-athon (@boypwssy) April 5, 2021

“Customers’ response to the national launch of oatmilk at Starbucks has been positive. As more customers return to our stores, some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oatmilk at their store. We apologize for any inconvenience to the customer experience and recommend trying soymilk, almondmilk or coconutmilk. Customers will have oatmilk available in their store soon. The addition of oatmilk follows a successful regional launch, which started in the Midwest in January 2020 and expanded to California in June 2020,” a Starbucks spokesperson told KRON4 on Tuesday.

However, the lack of supply in oat milk for Starbucks could also be because Oatly is experiencing a shortage, according to Bloomberg.

“Oatly AB’s popular oat milk is in short supply in the U.S. following a Covid-related delay in the construction of a production facility,” the report said.