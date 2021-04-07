Got oat milk? Starbucks experiences shortage after adding new drink to menu

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tragically, Starbucks is experiencing an oat milk shortage, just one month after adding Oatly-brand oat milk to their menu in March.
You’ve probably already heard, but there was a lot of hype on the internet surrounding the iced brown sugar shaken espresso.
So naturally, people are pretty upset that they can’t order their favorite drink anymore with the ongoing shortage.
“Starbucks not having oat milk 💔 just throw my whole drink away tbh,” said a Twitter user on Tuesday.
Another tweeted out several crying emojis, expressing the despair over no longer seeing oatmilk as an option.
Someone else questioned if the brown sugar oat milk was just an annoying drink to make.
One user even took this important issue to President Joe Biden.
Here’s a couple more for your enjoyment…
“Customers’ response to the national launch of oatmilk at Starbucks has been positive. As more customers return to our stores, some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oatmilk at their store. We apologize for any inconvenience to the customer experience and recommend trying soymilk, almondmilk or coconutmilk. Customers will have oatmilk available in their store soon. The addition of oatmilk follows a successful regional launch, which started in the Midwest in January 2020 and expanded to California in June 2020,” a Starbucks spokesperson told KRON4 on Tuesday.
However, the lack of supply in oat milk for Starbucks could also be because Oatly is experiencing a shortage, according to Bloomberg.
“Oatly AB’s popular oat milk is in short supply in the U.S. following a Covid-related delay in the construction of a production facility,” the report said.