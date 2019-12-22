Gould knocks down game-winning field goal, 49ers win 34-31 to eliminate Rams

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers and teammates celebrate his fourth quarter touchdown over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — With three seconds on the clock, Robbie Gould nailed the game-winning field goal to lead the San Francisco 49ers to victory.

The 34-31 win eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from playoffs.

The game started off with a lot of offense. A total of 45 points were scored in the first half.

The Rams were quick get on the scoreboard within the first couple minutes of the game.

San Francisco was down for the rest of the half until Fred Warner got a pick-6 to give the Niners their first lead of the night with less than a minute remaining in the half.

The second half was much slower, until Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp was able to score and regain the lead for the Rams, 28-24.

A George Kittle touchdown put the Niners back on top, but a Rams 52-yard field goal tied it up at 31.

Following a strong, clutch drive by Garoppolo and the 49ers, Robbie Gould was able to seal the deal with a 33-yard field goal and walk off with a win.

San Francisco improves to 12-3.

The 49ers head to Seattle next week to take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated matchup between the division rivals.