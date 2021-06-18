Newsom assaulted by ‘aggressive’ man in Oakland

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is ending most coronavirus restrictions effective Tuesday but is continuing his underlying emergency declaration. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom was assaulted during his visit to the Bay Area on Thursday, authorities said.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the governor.

Newsom was walking to a barbershop and pizzeria in Old Oakland to promote small businesses when he was suddenly approached by an “aggressive individual”, said Fran Clader, director of communications for the California Highway Patrol, which provides security for the governor.

Officers removed the governor from the situation and the man was arrested.

The suspect was taken to Alameda County Jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

The man was identified by a family member as a homeless man with severe mental health problems.

Governor Newsom didn’t appear to be injured, according to reports. He told reporters that different people have different ways of saying hello.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.