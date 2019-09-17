Gov. Newsom issues executive order to crack down on sales of e-cigarettes to minors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities say a Central California resident has died from complications related to vaping.

Now Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

But officials with the American Cancer Society say Newsom’s actions don’t go far enough.

“We know the use of flavors is what’s driving this youth epidemic and uptake of tobacco use. What we need to do is take flavored tobacco products, e-cigarettes and cigarettes and cigars off the shelves,” said Jim Knox with the American Cancer Society Action Network.

Governor Newsom says he doesn’t have the authority to impose a statewide ban, but the legislature does.

Lawmakers already say they have a bill ready to go for the 2020 legislative session.

Nationwide, the number of vaping-related deaths now stands at 7.

A total 36 states have reported lung disease cases linked to vaping.

