(KRON) — We’ve seen the videos of groups of people entering retail stores and cleaning them out and how cities across the state are trying to deal with this. Now California Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing in.

“I want people to know that this is unacceptable. Period. Full stop,” Newsom said during a news conference. “There needs to be accountability; there needs to be arrests. Folks need to be held to account. There’s nothing good or right about this, period. “

In fact, the has proposed a package of legislation he wants state lawmakers to act on to address both retail thieves and auto thieves.

Among the proposals:

Increase penalties for those who steal to resell and for large scale resellers of stolen property.

Clarify the law allows police to combine value of multiple thefts to reach “grand theft” threshold.

Increase penalties for auto burglars in possession of stolen items stolen with intent to resell.



“These tools are what we need to, again, give us a greater ability to address those and hold them accountable who are doing this,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Jenkins says these proposals speak to the changes in these types of crimes.

“We are no longer seeing ordinary shoplifting where someone takes one item and kind of walks out,” Jenkins said. “What we are seeing are people going in and taking massive amounts of goods in order to resell them.”

“He’s adding some tools in our toolbelt to address those types of crimes in a different way than sort of the ordinary shoplifting that we were once used to,” Jenkins added.

The governor is also proposing the legislature eliminate expiration of the organized retail crime statue which prosecutors say as become essential

“Essentially, it added a new crime for those who are working in consort–so, working together–to commit retail theft for the purpose of reselling the goods,” Jenkins said.

It is unknown if and when the legislature will act on the governor legislative package.