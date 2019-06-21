Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Gov. Newsom to discuss trade, climate change at SF’s Pacific Summit

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday will be in San Francisco to speak at the Pacific Summit. 

He will join top business and government leaders in discussions about trade, climate change, and transportation in the state. 

The event starts at 10:15 a.m. at the Julia Morgan Ballroom.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News