Gov. Newsom to discuss trade, climate change at SF’s Pacific Summit

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday will be in San Francisco to speak at the Pacific Summit.

He will join top business and government leaders in discussions about trade, climate change, and transportation in the state.

The event starts at 10:15 a.m. at the Julia Morgan Ballroom.

