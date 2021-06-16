Gov. Newsom to visit Alameda County tomorrow: Here’s why

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit Alameda County on Thursday to highlight small businesses as the state fully reopens.
The governor will meet with local business owners around 10:30 a.m. to discuss state supports to help the economic recovery.
As of June 15, California has eliminated pandemic-related restrictions that were put in place over the past year — including physical distancing, capacity limits, county tier systems and masks in almost all settings for vaccinated Californians.
Newsom’s California Comeback Plan doubles down on support for small businesses impacted by the pandemic, investing an additional $1.5 billion in COVID relief grants — bringing the total to $4 billion.