Gov. Newsom to visit Alameda County tomorrow: Here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 22: California Lt. Gov. and California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom looks on as he visits the Alice Griffith Apartments on August 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco mayor London Breed toured a low-income housing complex. Newsom leads Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox by an average of 23 percentage points in recent polls. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit Alameda County on Thursday to highlight small businesses as the state fully reopens.

The governor will meet with local business owners around 10:30 a.m. to discuss state supports to help the economic recovery.

As of June 15, California has eliminated pandemic-related restrictions that were put in place over the past year — including physical distancing, capacity limits, county tier systems and masks in almost all settings for vaccinated Californians.

Newsom’s California Comeback Plan doubles down on support for small businesses impacted by the pandemic, investing an additional $1.5 billion in COVID relief grants — bringing the total to $4 billion.