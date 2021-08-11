Gov. Newsom visits Alameda County school to make COVID safety announcement

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is in the East Bay on Wednesday morning and is expected to discuss teacher vaccinations and school COVID guidance.

He will be speaking live from an elementary school at 11 a.m. Watch it live on KRONon.

Newsom “will highlight the state’s work to protect students and school employees returning to in-person instruction this school year, and efforts to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the growing threat of the Delta variant,” according to the press release from the state.

His visit comes the week Oakland Unified School District had its first day of school with most students coming back for in-person learning. At the time of reopening, the school district did not require its staff to be vaccinated or have a regular testing protocol in place for the unvaccinated.

However, on Tuesday, school officials said they are mandating that all OUSD staff, contractors, and volunteers get vaccinated or get tested weekly.

By September 7, the school district expects all its employees to be either fully vaccinated, or get a COVID test at least once a week.

OUSD will also begin requiring face masks even when outdoors, while the state only enforces indoor masking in schools at this time.

The new requirements were added because Alameda County’s “current high transmission rates,” the school district said.

