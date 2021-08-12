Governor candidate Larry Elder promises to repeal COVID mandates at San Jose rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Candidates running for governor in the recall election are touring the state.

On Thursday afternoon, Larry Elder spoke to a crowd at Calvary Chapel in San Jose.

With just a little more than a month away from the recall election, Larry Elder is one of more than 40 candidates running to replace Governor Newsom and he’s confident he can win.

“When I get elected” — That’s a statement radio host, author, and filmmaker Elder made multiple times when speaking to a crowd of more than a hundred people in San Jose.

He brought up several topics important to him but one that got the most applause was related to COVID-19 regulations.

“Assuming that there still are face mask mandates and vaccine mandates, they will be repealed,” Elder said.

Elder also spoke about his support for police officers and traditional family values.

“The number one social problem facing this country is not climate change. The number one problem in America is the growing number of children without a father married to the mother,” Elder said.

He also promised to address the homeless population throughout the state, if he’s elected.

“Some people who are homeless are schizophrenic and these are people that need to be removed from the street for their protection and the protection of other homeless people,” Elder said.

Elder took some questions from the audience, and one person asked about election fraud. When he didn’t give a “yes” or “no” answer, the crowd got angry.

By the end of the event, the crowd showed their support.

Calvary Chapel says while they hosted the event, they don’t endorse Elder or any candidate.