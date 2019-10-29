Governor launches website with resources for California wildfire victims

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new state website with a variety of resources for Californians affected by wildfires and PG&E power shutoffs.

At response.ca.gov, California residents can find a list of shelters and available housing during wildfires and power shutoffs along with latest information on transportation and traffic.

The website also lists current wildfires burning in California and how fires or power outages are affecting healthcare resources.

“Response.ca.gov provides Californians with a unified portal for critical information during this state of emergency. This site will continuously be updated as needed to provide Californians with the resources they need,” the governor said in a statement.

The website links to evacuation centers for both the Kincade Fire in the North Bay and fires burning in Los Angeles.

The state website also has information on air quality, how to stay safe in wildfire areas and how to secure financial assistance from California as the fires burn.

