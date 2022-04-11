SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom praised President Biden Monday for regulating the manufacturing of kits used to make “ghost guns.” Conversely, the National Rifle Association was critical of the action.

Ghost guns are firearms that are assembled at home and are often untraceable. Newsom previously backed legislation that would regulate ghost guns.

“I salute the actions taken today by the Biden Administration that align with the nation-leading efforts we have been implementing in California to address the scourge of gun violence threatening the safety of our schools, workplaces, houses of worship, and throughout our communities,” Newsom said.

“California will not stand idly by as gun manufacturers, traffickers and others spread death and carnage on our streets. We will continue to lead efforts to save lives and work to ensure policies originating in California become a model for other states and the nation.”

However, the NRA was critical of Biden’s edict. It called the action, “yet another hollow plan that will not stop this violence.”

The NRA accused the Biden Administration of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets without the fear of punishment, mentioning specific cities, including San Francisco. It said Biden’s action will not affect these criminals.

The debate around gun control was reignited after a shooting in Sacramento on April 3 left six dead and many others injured. The weapon used in the shooting was a handgun capable of being fired fully-automatic, Sacramento Police said.