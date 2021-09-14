Governor Newsom stops in San Francisco on Recall Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is making one last campaign stop in his anti-recall tour, returning to the city that bumped him into greater political power.

He’ll be in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, and will be meeting with volunteers who have helped get people out to the polls.

September 14 is the final day to vote in the special recall election, which decides whether Newsom will cut his time in office short – or if he’ll be able to stay in Sacramento through his full term ending in late 2022.

He was most recently in San Francisco for his campaign exactly one week ago, surrounded by longtime political allies like Mayor London Breed, and even past opponents. Newsom was elected mayor in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, before becoming Lt. Governor of California.

He was back in the Bay Area later in the week, this time in San Leandro with the East Bay’s very own, Vice President Kamala Harris. She was a District Attorney in San Francisco while Newsom was Mayor. She then became the state’s Attorney General while he was the Lt. Governor. Now, she was back at his side to support his anti-recall campaign.

Once polls close at 8 p.m., Newsom will either be celebrating at least another year in office, or he’ll be packing up.

If over 50% of the voters select ‘NO’, it means he beat the recall and can stay as governor.

If over 50% of the voters select ‘YES’, he’ll be giving it up to, most likely, a Republican opponent. Since candidates came forward, polling showed conservative talk radio host Larry Elder in the lead for Newsom’s replacement if recalled.

The same Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll also revealed that support for Newsom was at 60 percent. Recall supporters were able to get over 1.6 million signatures to set this election in motion earlier this year.

Newsom’s team did not immediately reveal where in the city he will be visiting. Stay tuned for KRON4’s election coverage.