SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will be in San Francisco to tour the Transbay Terminal.

You can expect extra security around the area as the governor is hosting the governors of Maryland and Montana.

They will be in the city around 1 p.m. as part of a national summit on improving infrastructure.

The focus on today’s meeting is to talk about ways to eliminate red tape and integrate smart technology to build hubs like the Transbay Terminal.

Latest Stories: