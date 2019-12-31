Grab-and-run cellphone robbery in Concord caught on camera

CONCORD (KRON) – A grab-and-run cellphone robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Police released the video earlier on Monday and investigators want you to take a close look at it.

The surveillance video shows a woman being robbed of her iPhone 11 inside of Cream on Salvio Street in Concord.

It happened back on December 22.

The video shows the victim and another person seated by the front door

“And suddenly someone walked into the business, asked her for some loose change. After a few seconds or so, the suspect reached over and grabbed the phone from her hands and ran right out of the store with her cellphone. The victim gave chase for a few seconds but then lost sight of the suspect,” Detective Chris Blakely said.

Concord police say chasing after someone who grabbed your cell phone could be dangerous.

“Yeah, we wouldn’t recommend it. We don’t know or what they might do if you are able to capture them. That’s why it is always best that you call the police department,” Blakely said.

In the video, the robber lingers close to the female victim’s table before making his move.

However, it appears she never noticed that he was there.

“This is also a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings cause how many times are we looking down at our phones and we are not focused on our surroundings. In an incident like this, it all happened in a mere few seconds and now this person is out of a phone valued over a thousand dollars,” Blakely said.

Concord police say the cell phone snatcher was working with an accomplice.

“There is someone associated with the suspect who is holding the front door making it an easy getaway for him. We’re looking for the public’s help to identify this suspect. Maybe this person’s sweater? It’s a very distinct sweater, a black sweater that is multi-colored. Any information that leads to the arrest of this person will definitely help us,” Blakely said.