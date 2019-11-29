Grace Cathedral holds Thanksgiving dinner in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Families, friends, neighbors and strangers – all meeting at the dinner table at the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco for a Thanksgiving feast.

“We’re preparing with gratitude a meal for community members and people nearby who want to join us,” Mary Carter Greene, reverend at Grace Cathedral said. “Mostly our senior community and well have service of Eucharist at 4 o’clock and then a meal of Thanksgiving dinner.”

What started as a few, quickly grew to a community family, full of 80 people.

“It’s a place for everybody to come. It’s the community, the congregation, people who are somehow connected with the cathedral and different ministries,” Robert Ward said. “So it’s a good place where every year we get together and have a good time of fellowship.”

Robert Ward is one of the many volunteers who helped put together this dinner over the last two days.

“I’m all red, red on me because I did cranberry sauce and it’s now cooling down so it’s just the right type that everybody wants it to be,” Ward said. “Not the stuff from the can. The real genuine homemade stuff.”

While Ward came from the city, Michele Lott and her husband traveled from Santa Rosa.

“Our family is out of town,” Lott said. “Either they’re out of town or too far away and we thought it would be really great to come here and get lifted up by the message the cathedral has to offer and be with the community here.”

Many reminisced on the meaning of Thanksgiving.

“It’s just a time to pause and step back from some of the things we encounter every day and think about all the things we have to be thankful for,” Ward said.

“The beauty of it is that’s it’s not been commercialized and that its something everybody feels in their hearts,” Lott added.

And sharing thanks on this holiday.

“Thankful that I can be here today and see all these people and be together,” Ward said. “It’s really important.”