Gradual warming trends begin Easter Sunday across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The weather roller coaster ride continues in the Bay Area.
The fog monster will return to the coast and Bay early Sunday morning.
But not so fast! Temperatures are expected to warm up and clear out Easter Sunday for most parts of the Bay Area.
A warming trend will continue.
Scattered showers may make their way to the North Bay Sunday night.
Stay safe and Happy Easter!
