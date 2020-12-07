Grand jury indicts San Francisco officer in non-fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco police officer was indicted one year after he shot a man who was running from police, according to police body cam footage.
The district attorney said a grand jury on Friday returned indictments against both officer Christopher Flores, and Jamaica Hampton, the man he shot in the leg in the Mission District on Dec. 7, 2019.
District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office is not requesting a pretrial detention for either man. Boudin hopes that Flores and Hampton will voluntarily surrender.
The DA did not release details of the indictment.
Hampton is accused of attacking the officers who later shot him, and Flores was being investigated for his use of force.
Hampton suffered several injuries from the shooting and had to have one of his legs amputated.
