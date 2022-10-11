SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and members of the Santa Clara City Council may lead to a formal investigation following a report from a grand jury.

The civil grand jury found that members of the council put the NFL team’s interests ahead of their constituents.

The report led to Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai sending a letter to Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, asking him to investigate potential violations of the public meeting laws, potential misappropriation of public funds, potential violation of city’s prohibition on accepting lobbyist gifts, and termination of city management.

The report called “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” alleges five members of the Santa Clara city council are “not acting in the best interests of the city” and that this “oting bloc puts the 49ers’ interests ahead of the city’s interests.”

City councilman and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker, one of the five named in the report, said that there is no merit to the report.

“It’s basically gossip, cherry picked evidence, rehash newspaper stories and campaign slogans,” Becker said. “The grand jury defame[s] council members without giving them the opportunity to defend themselves, and it’s pure and simple is a political hit piece.”

The football organization is equally outraged, stating that “this is a political stunt with no legal or factual merit. … When presented with hundreds of pages of evidence correcting their report, they said they have no responsibility to review any information contradicting their biases.”

“The smearing of both me and the grand jury is really just a diversion to what’s really in that report and that is that there’s a wrongdoing in our city and potential corruption,” Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said.

Gillmor, who is running for reelection and is not one of the five identified in the report, said the focus should now be on cleaning up city government.

“There’s a lot that we have to clean up in Santa Clara and we have to start today if we’re going to build back the trust that has been violated over the last couple of years,” Gillmor said.

The DA’s office confirmed it’s reviewing the grand jury report but has not decided yet whether to investigate.