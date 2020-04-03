SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Grand Princess cruise ship crewmember who was transferred off the ship last month and transferred to a San Francisco hospital has died, officials announced.
Hundreds of workers are currently still on board the cruise ship as part of a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, which ends tomorrow.
The ship is docked at its home port in San Francisco .
An emergency news conference will be held Friday by a coalition of unions, community groups, and health professions to address employee safety and testing.
Latest Headlines:
- Disney announces furloughs for non-essential employees across company, including Disneyland Resort
- Mexico stops making Corona beer after brewer deemed non-essential in pandemic
- US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending record-long hiring streak
- Stop the spread: Bay Area health officials advise people to wear facial coverings in public
- Grand Princess crewmember dies in San Francisco hospital