Grand Princess cruise ship passengers begin 14-day quarantine at Travis AFB

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – The Grand Princess cruise ship successfully docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday with thousands of passengers on board.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services released new information in regards to the safe transportation of the passengers.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, 407 passengers, including 173 U.S. residents, disembarked the ship.

149 of the U.S. residents were taken to Travis Airforce Base in Fairfield via bus. The remaining 24 residents were transported via ambulance.

234 Canadians were also released from the ship. Of those passengers, 232 were transported back to Canada and two were transported via ambulance.

Cal OES says the passengers who disembarked the ship on Monday were those with the greatest medical need, but not necessarily in relation to the coronavirus. Many had limitations with their movement.

The disembarkment of passengers resumed on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

