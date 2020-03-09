Grand Princess cruise ship to dock at Port of Oakland Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Newsom and Mayor Schaaf emphasized that the more than 3,500 passengers will not be released into the city of Oakland.

Of those on-board, more than 900 are Californians.

The Grand Princess cruise is set to arrive in Oakland Monday — but the timing is still being determined.

“The site was picked, Oakland was picked for a number of reasons,” Newsom said.

“It is the right thing to do,” Schaaf said.

The Grand Princess ship is set to arrive sometime monday raising questions about exposure to the public.

“I have received some very strong assurances that this operation will employ the best isolation practices known,” Schaaf said.

Of the more than 3,500 passengers and crew on board, more than 950 are Californians.

Governor Newsom said those passengers will be prioritized with most of them going to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for quarantine.

Others will be taken to a military base in San Diego.

The isolation will last at least 14 days.

No one will be quarantined or released into the city of Oakland.

“This entire operation, we hope, but this is dynamic so do not hold us to account, is a two-three day process,” Newsom said.

So far, 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise have tested positive for coronavirus.

19 of those are crew members, 2 are passengers.

Newsom said different sites throughout the Bay Area including Alameda and San Francisco were considered but the Port of Oakland made the most sense in part because of its proximity to Oakland’s airport and Travis Air-Force Base.

Passengers from outside the U.S. will be taken on chartered flights back to their home countries.

“We cannot be more deeply empathetic to those that are stranded off our coast,” Newsom said. “It’s all about not your safety but your family members and your community when you come back home. But you’ll be back home soon.”

Officials told KRON4 the Grand Princess is right now about 10 to 12 miles offshore.

They’re still not prepared to say exactly when this ship will dock Monday in Oakland.

As for the 19 crew members who have been infected, Princess cruises says they will be treated on board the ship will then leave the Port of Oakland — but not return to the Bay Area.

