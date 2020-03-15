Grand Princess cruise ship to leave Port of Oakland Sunday night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officials have coordinated on a plan to disembark Grand Princess cruise ship crew members.

Officials say the Grand Princess cruise ship will be moved from the Port of Oakland and temporarily anchored in San Francisco Bay while additional crew disembark for chartered flights from a non-commercial portion of San Francisco International Airport.

The ship will depart the Port of Oakland at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

As of Saturday, March 14, state and federal officials had had disembarked more than 2,900 individuals from the Grand Princess which includes more than 2,400 passengers and more than 500 crew.

Officials say the the humanitarian effort is applauded by Princess for its intent to assist crew members, not required for the safe operation of the ship, allowing them to return to their home countries.

Princess Cruises has committed to pay for the ground transportation and charter flight costs.

The crew members disembarking undergo the same health screenings as guests from the ship, which continues to be managed by HHS and CDC health authorities.

Crew members who are ill or symptomatic will not be allowed to fly via charter aircraft. Crew members who are not symptomatic but for whom no charter flight is currently available will stay under quarantine on the ship.

Those requiring elevated care will be moved to medical facilities or HHS alternate care sites, depending on their conditions.

