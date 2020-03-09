Grand Princess passengers relieved to arrive at Port of Oakland after being quarantined

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More than 3,000 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are waiting to dock at the Port of Oakland.

Passengers opened up to KRON4 on how they feel about the latest developments.

“I think we’re all relieved now. It was starting to get a little surreal yesterday,” Denise Stoneham said. “I was feeling a little bit emotional, wondering if we were gonna actually be able to get off the ship or if they were gonna quarantine us on the ship. So we’re really happy we get to hit land.”

Stoneham is currently on board the Grand Princess ship and has been quarantined in her room for days.

On Sunday, she and the other 3,500 some people on the ship found out that they’ll dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday.

“Overnight we received an update from the U.S. government that additional planning and preparations are required before the ship will be able to arrive in Oakland,” a cruise ship official announced. “So instead of arriving today we will arrive sometime on Monday.”

“It hasn’t been too bad the first few days,” Stoneham said. “Today is day four of the quarantine in our rooms so it’s starting to get a little cabin fever if you will.”

All passengers were ordered to stay in their rooms after a man who was on a previous voyage tested positive and died from the coronavirus.

62 passengers still on the ship were also on that previous voyage and some started showing symptoms.

The government flew testing kits to the ship. 45 people were tested — 21 tested positive. 19 are crew members and two are passengers.

“We are just closing towards the San Francisco sea boy and were going to rendezvous with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter,” the official announced to passengers. “On that cutter is medicines and prescription medicines which we will be loading and then one of our passengers unfortunately needs Shoreside Hospital care so they will be going to shore.”

It’s not clear if that passenger tested positive, or has other underlying medical conditions.

Once the ship docks in Oakland, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says those who need medical attention will be transported to California healthcare facilities and the other passengers will be taken to federal facilities for testing and isolation.

“Other than how we’re going to get there we don’t know and were all in this together on the ship so I can’t imagine they’re going to individually take off each cabin at a time,” Stoneham said. “I just don’t know how that’s gonna work.”

Stoneham and nearly 1,000 other Californians will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

