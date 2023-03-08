VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through multiple cities on Monday, the Vallejo Police Department said. The suspect vehicle was reportedly involved in the grand theft of a business earlier in the day.

Officers first reported seeing a stolen Nissan Sentra near Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. VPD said the car was involved in the theft of an unspecified business.

VPD officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused and a chase ensued. VPD chased the vehicle into Richmond, at which point California Highway Patrol took over.

The chase finally ended in Oakland when the driver crashed, police said. An image shared by VPD showed the mangled Nissan after it smashed head-on into a pole.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The driver was hospitalized for his injuries and later booked into jail. Police found a stolen firearm inside the car.