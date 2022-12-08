Five baskets-full of products were discovered by police. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasant Hill Police Dept.)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A grand theft suspect was found in a Pleasant Hill In-N-Out bathroom. Officers also found five baskets of stolen goods in a Target parking lot, according to Pleasant Hill PD.

In a Facebook post, police stated that one of their officers, while patrolling a Target parking lot, was flagged down about a “push out theft involving three women.”

A K9 officer “ran down one of the subjects and one of the others was found in the In-N-Out bathroom,” the post stated. “Both subjects were booked into county jail on grand theft charges.”

A picture showing five full Target baskets stated “this is the haul we recovered from their vehicle.”