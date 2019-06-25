Live Now
Grandma, Lyft driver killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash

A grandmother was just getting off work when she and her Lyft driver were killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco. 

It happened early Sunday morning in the Bayview. 

49-year-old Sela Araujo was the passenger in a Lyft vehicle when they were hit by a driver who ran a red light on 3rd Street at Paul Avenue. 

The Lyft driver and Araujo both died at the scene. 

The intersection where the crash happened is near the church where the grandmother worshipped. 

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver.

