Grandmother dies after child reverses into her with golf cart in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a golf cart driven by her 8-year-old grandson in Contra Costa County.

California Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash on Sunday night at 450 Discovery Bay Blvd.

According to their investigation, the woman was helping her grandson back out of the garage when he accelerated the golf cart at full speed in reverse, hitting her.

She died on the scene. “This is a tragic and sad incident for all individuals involved,” CHP said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office is expected to release the identity of the woman at a later time.